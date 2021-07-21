BILLINGS - Over 100 years ago on July 25, William Clark signed his name on Pompeys Pillar. This year, you can join the celebration of that historic day at Pompeys Pillar National Monument on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and learn about the history of Lewis & Clark.
This free event will include a Traveling Map exhibit, Sacagawea on the Expedition presentation, Bison exhibit and presentation, living history experiences and much more.
Contact Pompeys Pillar National Monument at 406-875-2400 for more information.