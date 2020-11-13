CDC updates Thanksgiving guidelines

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MELISSA KILLSNIGHT, 18 MONTH OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, TAKEN BY NON CUSTODIAL MOTHER LYNETTE AMERICAN HORSE, UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL, NO KNOWN VEHICLE. ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MELISSA KILLSNIGHT PLEASE CALL NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-477-6288 OR 9 1 1.