CDC updates Thanksgiving guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for safely celebrating Thanksgiving amid the pandemic. The guidelines were updated Thursday, November 12.
The CDC said, "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 epidemic is worsening, and small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases."
They said the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to enjoy it with people in your household. If you choose to celebrate it with people outside of your household, they offer the following tips:
- Wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from people who don't live in your household and wash your hands often.
- Limit the number of guests.
- Have guests bring their own food and drink.
- Use single-use options, like plastic utensils, condiment packets and disposable plates.
- Have a small, outdoor meal or open the windows if eating inside.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces between use.
A complete list of CDC guidelines is available here.