Are you a strong storyteller and journalist looking for your first anchor job? KULR-8 could be the place for you.
We are looking for a weekend anchor, but this position is so much more. Our weekend news is a statewide show, broadcast to more than one million people across Montana. You will also anchor shows from our digital desk throughout the week and still tell impactful stories in our community. This is also a leadership position in the newsroom. You will help lead the newsroom in editorial and production decisions on weekends.
You’ll get to do this from one of the most beautiful regions of the U.S. - Big Sky Country! Billings, MT is a dream come true for anyone who loves the outdoors. And there’s no sales tax!
We will work with you to grow your skillset and help you succeed wherever life takes you next. You will have a voice in the newsroom, opportunities for advancement and the most sophisticated technology in the industry. We will give you all the tools you need to succeed.
Take advantage of the flexible work-life harmony KULR-8 offers and the beautiful National Parks across Montana. Begin an adventure you’ll never forget, by sending your resume and link to your work to:
Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting & Training, at: jeff.hite@khq.com
KULR-8 is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. No phone calls please. Position open until filled