KULR-8 and SWX are looking for dependable freelancers for the upcoming sports season. You would be part the SWX sports production crew as needed.

Positions filled by SWX freelancers include:

camera operator

replay operator

audio operator

grip

red hat (communicates with officials when we are in a commercial break)

Requirements:

Must be able to travel to and from events as scheduled.

Must maintain a clean and professional appearance during events.

Must have a strong work ethic.

Must be willing to commit to 8 to 12 hours per scheduled event. Meals are served to SWX crew members.

Must be able to focus and take direction.

Expectations:

While assigned to an SWX production you will be expected to help with the setup of equipment before the event and then properly tearing down and storing equipment after the event concludes.

A background in video production is preferred but not necessary. We will train.

Freelancers are scheduled on an event-by-event basis. So, this is the perfect opportunity to support local college and high school athletics programs without the commitment of a full-time or part-time position. Basically, you commit to work the events you want to work.

You can e-mail your cover letter and/or resume to news@kulr.com.

Or send by mail to:

Attn: SWX Coordinator

KULR

2045 Overland Avenue

Billings, MT 59102

Cowles Montana Media Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace.