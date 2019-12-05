JOB DESCRIPTION
Cowles Montana Media has an immediate opening for a Station Manager at its legacy NBC television affiliate in Billings, Montana. KULR 8 is the community leader in serving its viewers for more than 50 years. Power your career by joining this dynamic family owned media company.
JOB SUMMARY
The right applicant must be a believer in transparency and clarity, lead the station by empowering employees to be curious, to create and share with empathy, no fear and boldness. The right person will inspire uniqueness, work ethic, accountability and excellence.
RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES
• Protect the FCC license
• Remain accountable for all profit and loss figures
• Focus on building sales and forecasting future performance
• Understand all platform sales
• Delegate responsibilities and tasks
• Acute understanding that change is an everyday occurrence
• Think big and strategic
• Navigate employee behavior as it relates to today’s ever-changing employment rules, regulations and laws
• Understand the importance of journalism
• Display energy and passion for broadcasting
• Can execute big marketing and promotion plans
• Has technical understanding of a TV broadcast facility
QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS
• Media sales experience
• Prior broadcast management experience
• A college degree or equivalent professional work experience
EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply.
Please email resume, cover letter and references to stationmanager@KULR.com
Attention; Patricia McRae, President, Cowles Montana Media