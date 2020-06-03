Cowles Montana Media is looking for an experienced journalist to join our team as the face of Montana Right Now Weekend Edition.
Montana Right Now is our statewide brand. The person hired into this position will serve as a weekend manager overseeing six statewide/regional weekend newscasts. You will work with the weekend producer to coordinate coverage by reporters across the State of Montana.
Montana Right Now can be seen in every television market in Montana which when combined using the 2020 Nielson DMA index would equal to the 81st television market in the country.
In short, this is not a position for beginners. We’ll use your expertise to craft coverage to truly capture Montana Right Now.
You’ll look for opportunities to lead with breaking news and weather. You’ll help our budding young reporters identify stories that are character driven and geared towards the Montana way of life.
During the week, you’ll also serve as a senior reporter turning in depth stories that could keep you on the road for hours at a time. Your mission will be to peel back the layers of issues impacting the communities across Montana and to get to the heart of a story.
As our senior reporter, you’ll be fronting the biggest stories impacting the region daily will thrive during live breaking news coverage.
The weekend anchor will also serve as the primary fill-in anchor during the week.
If you have a strong writing and reporting background, a passion for local news and are interested in more than just reading the news, this may be a great fit for you and us.
You must be a motivated, self-starter who works well with others and is able to lead a young weekend team.
Duties Include:
- Weekend Anchoring/Fill-in Weekday Anchoring
- Script Review
- Weekday Reporting/MMJ
- Enterprising and Producing Quality Stories
- Breaking News Coverage
- Willingness to Shoot, Write & Edit
- Write Copy for Web and Social Media
Qualifications:
- College Degree in Broadcast Journalism or Related Field
- Valid Driver's License
- Clean Driving Record and Liability Insurance
- ENPS or Similar Newsroom Computer Experience Preferred
- Good Attitude and Attention to Detail is a Must
You can e-mail your cover letter and resume and hyperlink to your demo reel to pohnemus@kulr.com.
KULR is an Equal Opportunity Employer women and minorities are encouraged to apply.