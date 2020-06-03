Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... YELLOWSTONE RIVER AT BILLINGS AFFECTING YELLOWSTONE AND STILLWATER COUNTIES. YELLOWSTONE RIVER NEAR LIVINGSTON AFFECTING SWEET GRASS AND PARK COUNTIES. .HIGH MOUNTAIN SNOW MELT WILL CAUSE THE YELLOWSTONE RIVER TO CONTINUE TO RUN HIGH THE REST OF THIS WEEK. MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED ALONG THE RIVER THROUGH PARK, SWEET GRASS, STILLWATER AND YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. SAFETY MESSAGE...A RIVER FLOOD WARNING MEANS RIVER FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT PEOPLE AND PROPERTY IN THE WARNED AREA. PREPARE FOR FLOODING IMPACTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE FORECAST RIVER LEVELS IN YOUR LOCATION. THE LATEST STAGES AND FORECASTS FOR RIVERS AND STREAMS CAN BE FOUND AT OUR WEB PAGE: HTTPS://WATER.WEATHER.GOV. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE YELLOWSTONE RIVER AT BILLINGS. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 9:00 AM MDT WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL GRADUALLY RISE TO AROUND FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY. THE RIVER WILL THEN HOVER AROUND FLOOD STAGE INTO THE WEEKEND. && FLD OBSERVED FORECASTS (12 PM) LOCATION STG STG DAY/TIME THU FRI SAT YELLOWSTONE RIVER BILLINGS 13.5 12.5 WED 9 AM 12.8 13.1 13.3 &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MYA MADPLUME, 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE 5 FEET 7 INCHES 130 POUNDS BROWN EYES BLACK HEAR. MYA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE JUNE 1ST LEAVING THE CROW RESERVATION. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK HOODIE AND BLUE JEANS. MYA IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO SPOKANE, WASHINGTON TO SEE HER BIOLOGICAL MOTHER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT CROW B I A LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 638-2631 OR 9 1 1