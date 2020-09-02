Date Submit: September 1, 2020
Position: Sports Anchor / Sports MMJ
Date Available: Immediately
SWX, the sports brand for Cowles Company, is looking for the next great sports personality to take the next step in their career as a seasoned broadcast veteran.
The SWX brand was pioneered by KHQ. SWX is a 24 hour a day channel airing sports and weather content. Learn more by visiting http://www.swxrightnow.com.
The right candidate will be based in Montana. You will shoot, produce, and anchor local sports coverage during local news broadcasts. You will also produce sports content for SWX Tonight a 30-minute live sportscast airing Monday – Friday on our secondary channel SWX.
You will have the opportunity to call live games high school and college games airing on SWX.
This position requires you to quickly learn player rosters and research school history for on air presentations.
Job Description:
- Enterprise and produce quality sports stories
- Produce sports 5 days a week
- Shoot sports 5 days a week
- Anchor sports Monday through Friday – Weekends as scheduled
- Live sports sideline reporting as assigned
- Color or play-by-play announcing live sports coverage as assigned
- Ability to travel for overnight sports coverage as assigned
Qualifications:
- College degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field
- Valid driver’s license
- Clean driving record and liability insurance
- ENPS, or similar newsroom computer experience preferred
- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must
- Knowledge of local and college sports, the rules, and broadcast standards
If you feel this position is right for you, please email your resume, cover letter, and a link to your reel containing samples of sports reporting, anchoring, and any live broadcast coverage you have done to john.fritz@khq.com.
Cowles Company is an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.