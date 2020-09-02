Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, HOT TEMPERATURES, STRONG GUSTY WINDS, AND WIND SHIFT WITH A COLD FRONT WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR AND NEW FIRE STARTS. * AFFECTED AREA: IN NORTH CENTRAL WY FIRE ZONES...274...284. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. IN SOUTHEAST MT FIRE ZONES...130...131...132. IN SOUTHEAST MT AND NORTHWEST SD FIRE ZONE...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL WY...BIG HORN...JOHNSON...SHERIDAN...WASHAKIE. IN NORTHWEST SD...HARDING. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHEAST MT...CARTER...CUSTER...FALLON...POWDER RIVER ROSEBUD...TREASURE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * HUMIDITY: AROUND 10 PERCENT CONTINUING THROUGH THIS EVENING. * TEMPERATURES: HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S TO MID 90S. * WIND: WEST 30 TO 40 MPH, GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH CONTINUING THROUGH THIS EVENING. TURNING NORTHERLY LATE AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING. OCCASIONAL HIGHER GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH WIND SHIFT. * COLD FRONT: ARRIVES LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING. NO PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED WITH THE FRONTAL PASSAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&