Are you a digital savvy, competitive sales professional with experience in all things television who enjoys being in the field, leading, training, and growing Sales professionals while driving our clients and our companies’ business forward?
Come join us at KULR-8 (NBC) in the beautiful state of Montana! Cowles Montana Media Billings news station is looking for an experienced sales leader who is hungry to lead a sales team through new business development by taking a business consultant approach and partnering with local businesses through creative and effective advertising.
OUR TEAM:
Our employees bring their whole selves to work with a diversity of backgrounds, ideas, opinions, life experiences and hobbies. We celebrate what makes us similar – like our passion for sales -- as much as we celebrate our differences. We welcome bright ideas and encourage an entrepreneurial spirit that will help us shape the future of our industry.
We are committed to representing the audiences we serve. These are our neighbors, our friends and family. Bring your passion and we will nourish your career with the tools to help you succeed.
A DAY IN THE LIFE:
- Establish the sales direction of the station. Create and manage budgets and projects for station revenue. Set and adjust station rates to meet goals.
- Manage the sale of advertising time to clients/agencies. Meet with clients and advertisers to maintain high visibility in the community.
- Create and manage non-traditional revenue and new business projects.
- Provide training, development, and motivation of Local Sales Department to ensure success of department goals and objectives.
- Effectively manage all personnel issues.
- Utilize and maximize airtime inventory and resources to achieve revenue goals. Evaluate projects and programs available to the station.
- Develop and implement new business plans, sales projects, and strategic plans for sales.
- Understand and interface with traffic system and personnel to efficiently manage airtime inventory. Approve all orders.
- Establish local market value and position of the station, know the strengths and weaknesses of competing stations and mediums. Maintain integrity in all business dealings.
- Work with Station Manager and other department managers to accomplish the objectives of this station.
- Perform other duties as needed and directed by Station Manager.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED:
- Bachelor's degree with marketing major is preferred, OR commensurate experience in progressive sales management position.
- A minimum of five (5) years of local TV sales management experience.
WHAT YOU’LL BRING:
- Practical application of Word, Excel, Outlook, and Wide Orbit, ComScore, Nielsen. PowerPoint and Efficio experience a plus.
- This is a challenging position where accuracy and attention to detail are imperative.
- Strong leadership skills and motivational skills are necessary both within the department and through interaction with all station departments.
- Ability to work flexible hours along with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Broad Knowledge of the television industry and experience at multi-media sales.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills are mandatory.
- Some travel required. Will drive personal vehicle to conduct company business.
- Must possess a valid driver's license and proof of insurance.
WHAT WE’LL OFFER:
- A career path to grow your professional experiences
- Competitive compensation plan
- Full benefits; medical, dental and vision
- Retirement savings plan with company match our wildest career aspirations.
COMMITMENT TO EQUITY, DIVERSITY, AND INCLUSION:
At Cowles Montana Media, we are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are intentional about creating an environment where employees, our audiences and other stakeholders feel valued and inspired to reach their full potential and make authentic connections. We foster a workplace culture that embraces each person’s diversity, including the extent to which they are similar or different. Cowles leaders believe that an equitable and inclusive culture is not only the right thing to do, but also a business imperative.
Application Deadline: Open until filled.
Candidate must possess a proven track record in client relationships, sales management, developmental skills and staff recruiting. Send resume and cover letter, noting desired position, referral source and salary history to Station Manager, KULR-TV, 2045 Overland Ave., Billings, MT, 59102, or email to jobs@kulr.com. Cowles Montana Media Company is an EOE. Women and minorities encouraged to apply.