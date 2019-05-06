KULR-TV is looking for full time Sales Assistant.  Successful candidate will perform various administrative and clerical duties that aid our veteran sale & marketing team.

If you have good computer skills, great attention to the details and want to be part of a winning team this position is for you.

Apply with cover letter and resume to:   

Email     jobs@kulr.com

US Mail:  Station Manager

                                   KULR-TV

                                   2045 Overland Ave

                                   Billings., MT 59102

KULR-8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are encouraged to apply. 

No phone calls please. 

