KULR-TV is looking for full time Sales Assistant. Successful candidate will perform various administrative and clerical duties that aid our veteran sale & marketing team.
If you have good computer skills, great attention to the details and want to be part of a winning team this position is for you.
Apply with cover letter and resume to:
Email jobs@kulr.com
US Mail: Station Manager
KULR-TV
2045 Overland Ave
Billings., MT 59102
KULR-8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are encouraged to apply.
No phone calls please.