Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...NORTHERN STILLWATER, RED LODGE FOOTHILLS, NORTHERN CARBON, NORTHEASTERN YELLOWSTONE AND SOUTHWESTERN YELLOWSTONE. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...EXPECT TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO SNOW AND LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&