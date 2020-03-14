KULR-TV is looking for two part-time Receptionists. Schedule is 16 to 30 hours per week.
Candidates must be available Monday – Friday during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Receptionists are responsible for greeting visitors to the station, answering and transferring calls, sending out station mail and FedEx shipments and keeping inventory of company supply closet.
You must maintain a professional appearance as you are the first person our visitors and clients see when arriving at the office.
You must be able to sit for long periods and operate office equipment including phones, faxes, copy machine and perform basic computer functions such as e-mail.
Apply with cover letter and resume to:
Email jobs@kulr.com
US Mail: Station Manager
KULR-TV
2045 Overland Ave
Billings., MT 59102
KULR-8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are encouraged to apply.
No phone calls please.