Job Description: KULR-TV in the beautiful Big Sky Country of Billings, Montana is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual to serve as our Production Operations Manager.
The Production Operations Manager will oversee scheduling and training of our news production staff. This individual is also responsible for care of studio equipment including managing general care for studio mics, cameras, and lighting grid. The Production Operations Manager will also oversee our production control room ensuring switcher and audio board are in proper working order.
The Production Operation Manager will also help direct and technical direct live newscasts and productions. The Production Operations Manager is also responsible for establishing recording schedules for pre-recorded studio segments and news topicals.
This person will be responsible for gathering, organizing, coordinating and execution of all elements involved in the production of newscasts. You must have solid technical skills and a thorough working knowledge of TV production. You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive "can-do" attitude and be a part of a team.
The Production Operations Manager reports to the News Director.
Duties Also Include:
- Training and evaluating operations staff
- Maintaining studio equipment and lighting grid
- Scheduling production staff
- Directing newscasts
- Audio operation
- Manage studio camera crew
- Replacing studio lights as needed
- Work well with newsroom producers and managers
- Must meet deadlines and work well under stress
- Possess good news judgment
- Positive "can-do" attitude and team player.
Qualifications:
- College degree preferred
- Valid driver's license
- Clean driving record
- ENPS or similar newsroom computer experience preferred
- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must
You can e-mail your cover letter and resume to pohnemus@kulr.com or mail to:
News Director
KULR
2045 Overland Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
E.O.E. – Women and minorities are encouraged to apply