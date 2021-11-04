Let’s launch your producing career from one of the most beautiful regions of the US… Big Sky Country. Billings, MT is a dream come true for anyone who loves the outdoors. And, there’s no sales tax!
KULR 8 News invests in our producers. We love, appreciate and coach our producers. We will work with you to grow your skillset and help you succeed wherever life takes you next. You will oversee your own show, have a voice in the newsroom, opportunities for advancement and the most sophisticated technology in the industry. We will give you all the tools you need to succeed.
All we want is for you to come to work with an open-mind and a good dose of energy every day. In return you’ll get experience on breaking news, big story coverage, wildfires, public safety, education and, of course, Yellowstone National Park.
Take advantage of the flexible work-life harmony KULR 8 offers and the beautiful National Parks across Montana. Begin an adventure you’ll never forget, by sending your resume and link to your resume to: Matthew Stein, KULR8 News Director at: matthew.stein@kulr.com KULR-TV is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace