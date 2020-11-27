Date Submit: November 27, 2020

Position: Digital Producer/Photographer

Date Available: Now

Digital/Newscast Producer/Photographer

KULR-8 in Billings, MT is looking for a dynamic producer who can create, orchestrate, and energize our news programming across all our platforms: broadcast/OTT, digital, and social. This person needs to have solid news judgment, a creative mind, and established writing skills to produce stories that are relevant and compelling to our viewers. If you’re in a box, stay there. We only want creative thinkers. And if you dread breaking news, this isn’t the place for you. We thrive on our patented coverage of breaking news.

The ideal candidate will also be willing to grab a camera or their phone and head into the field to assist with breaking news and live shots. You're also eager to embrace turning stories specifically for our website and digital platforms.

In the world of web/social/broadcast we're always on a deadline, which makes for an exciting day of work! There is no down time - even when there's down time. It's a fast-paced environment and we need someone that thrives in those situations. If you have the skills, the passion, and the ability to make quick decisions, multi-task, and work effectively under pressure, we want to hear from you!

Required skills and qualifications: must be a good writer for broadcast/online; must have solid news judgement; must be able to manage a newscast for time constraints; must be familiar with AP style; must have creative abilities to incorporate production values.

What's in it for you? Working for an innovative company that looks to ensure our team members are always learning and growing. We're a station that isn't bound by the restraints of the giant corporate handcuffs. We're a family-owned company that isn't afraid to try something new. We're always looking for the next big thing and creativity is not only encouraged but expected. Also, free coffee. We have free coffee.

If you're pretty awesome and want to be part of our team, send a resume to: Phillip Ohnemus, News Director at: pohnemus@kulr.com

EOE – women and minorities are encouraged to apply. No phone calls please. Position open until filled.