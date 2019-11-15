Job Description: We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual. This is very much a leadership position. This person will work with the weekend anchor to develop story ideas and assignments for the weekend reporting team. This person will be a strong communicator and will work with the show director to ensure all elements needed for a show are properly in place in a timely manner. This person will be responsible for gathering, organizing, coordinating and writing all elements involved in the production of several weekend newscasts. You must have solid journalistic judgment as well as a working knowledge of TV production including graphics, pre-production and computer skills. You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive "can-do" attitude and be a part of a team. We are not looking for show stackers or fillers, we are looking for producers. The ideal candidate is quick on their feet, not afraid to take risks, and is highly organized. Time management is the key to success. This position will also allow the successful candidate to report as an MMJ at least two days a week as scheduled. MMJs have multiple live shot opportunities with our network of stations across Montana.
Duties Also Include:
- Producing multiple evening and late weekend newscasts.
- Writing and editing news copy
- Must meet deadlines and work well under pressure
- Possess good news judgment
- Positive "can do" attitude and team player
- Owning breaking news and weather
- Posting to station websites and social media platforms
- Coordinating live shots
- Timing and delivering pre-recorded segments and shows
- Operating video equipment including cameras, tripods, lighting equipment, LiveU
- Non-linear editing (Premiere Pro)
- Must be available to work weekends
- Must be willing to fill in as needed for other shows as either a producer or MMJ as needed
Qualifications:
- Broadcast Journalism degree
- Previous line producing experience a plus
- Strong writing and communication skills
- Self-starter able to work with little direction and solve problems
- Must be dependable, reliable, and a team player
- May be called for other special events such as elections, fires, floods and/or other major events.
- Position open until filled
You can e-mail your cover letter, resume, reference list and a link to your work to phil@kulr.com or mail to:
News Director
KULR
2045 Overland Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
KULR-8 is an equal opportunity employer.