Want to direct live sports? This is your chance! KULR 8 and SWX have a rare opportunity for a director looking to direct newscasts, live sports and other live events! You’ll get to do it from one of the most beautiful regions of the US… Big Sky Country. Billings, MT is a dream come true for anyone who loves the outdoors. And, there’s no sales tax!
KULR 8 News invests in our people. We will work with you to grow your skillset and help you succeed wherever life takes you next. You will have a voice in the control room, direct in a live sports production truck, find opportunities for advancement and the most sophisticated technology in the industry. We will give you all the tools you need to succeed.
All we want is for you to come to work with an open-mind and a good dose of energy every day. In return you’ll get experience on automated technology, run live events, direct breaking news, big story coverage, wildfires, and, of course, access to Yellowstone National Park.
Take advantage of the flexible work-life harmony KULR 8 offers and the beautiful National Parks across Montana. Begin an adventure you’ll never forget, by sending your resume and link to your reel to: Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting at: jeff.hite@khq.com KULR-TV is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace.