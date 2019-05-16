KULR-8 has an immediate opening for a passionate and driven broadcast professional.
We’re looking for a good storyteller who relishes the opportunity to dive into both the news and sports world. This is an MMJ/Sports position. You will be required to shoot, write, and edit your stories daily.
The ideal candidate will strive to enterprise and produce high quality work. We are looking for creative people who care about finding and presenting compelling stories not just reporting runs, hits, and errors.
Applicants should have a degree in Broadcast Journalism or relevant experience with a deep appreciation for ethical storytelling.
This individual will have opportunities for live play-by-play and color commentary through our SWX productions. Through our SWX brand we broadcast high school and college sports including but not limited to football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, rodeo, and racing.
As the 3rd member of our local sports team this person will serve as the fill-in weekend sports anchor and will also be scheduled on holidays.
Job Description:
- Enterprise and produce quality stories
- General Assignment duties with live opportunities
- Must be able to shoot, write & edit
- Write copy for web and other social media
- Passion for covering live local sports is a plus
Breakdown of duties:
-News Shooting/Reporting/Web Publishing - 40%
-Sports Shooting Reporting/Web Publishing - 50%
-Live sports play-by-play/Color Analysis – 10%
Qualifications:
- College degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field
- Valid driver’s license
- Clean driving record and liability insurance
- ENPS, or similar newsroom computer experience preferred
- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must
- Ability to produce and read a teleprompter
- Must be willing to work station sponsored events and make public appearances.
Applicants should send cover letter, resume and web link to pohnemus@kulr.com. Please include the Job Title ``MMJ/Sports Applicant`` in the subject line.
KULR 8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.