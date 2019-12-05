Are you looking to work for a progressive company with a deep commitment to journalism? If you said yes, we want to hear from you.
KULR-TV in beautiful Billings, MT seeks a News Director. Our ND is responsible for budgets, training, hiring, talent contracts, strategic planning, and the station’s digital news content. The model News Director will work closely with promotion and sales and should be engaged in building and developing a highly skilled, passionate and empowered newsroom staff. The News Director should also possess an understanding of social media and its relationship to local news. The News Director works closely with managers from our 24-hour state-wide sports and weather channel, SWX.
If this describes you, please send your resume and cover letter to KULR Station Manager at jobs@kulr.com
Qualifications: Undergraduate degree in journalism and at two years in a newsroom leadership role as an EP, Assignment Editor or News Director.
Application Deadline: Until filled.
Cowles Montana Media Company is an EOE. Women and Minorities encouraged to apply.