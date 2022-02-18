This won’t be your average News Director job posting. Sure, we could talk about all the things the Billings, Montana area has to offer. We could talk about the Yellowstone River, the rugged Beartooth Mountains, the Rimrocks, the western culture, and the overall appeal of living in beautiful ‘Big Sky’ country! We could even mention that we’re part of a privately-owned broadcasting company that doesn’t believe in the corporate top-down approach. But let’s get to the good stuff! KULR is on the leading edge of the content revolution, from technology to workflows to employee engagement. How often have you game-planned customized Non-Stop News channels? When was the last time you talked about staffing productions on your local sports channel? Despite all of these things, we are deeply committed to powerful storytelling. And we’re still about basic blocking and tackling. We need a strong leader who practices “relaxed intensity” (this is a real thing). We need a pied piper who can motivate and inspire generations X, Y and Z. And we need a skilled journalist who can deploy our news staff in a way that ensures we keep our lead on all platforms virtually every hour of every day. You’ll oversee day-to-day functions of the KULR news department, you’ll handle budgets, hiring, and strategic planning too!
If this sounds like you, and you’re ready to earn your news director stripes or looking for a quality of life move, please send resume and cover letter to via email to: Jeff Hite, Director of Recruiting and Training at: jeff.hite@khq.com
KULR-TV is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. No phone calls please.