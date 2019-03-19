KULR 8 is looking for a few good storytellers. We have several MMJ positions coming open this summer and we want highly motivated individuals to join our team. Our MMJ's are required to shoot, write, and edit their stories daily.
The ideal candidates will strive to enterprise and produce high-quality work. We are looking for creative people who care about finding and presenting compelling stories.
This is an entry-level position, but applicants should have college-level experience shooting, writing, and editing. Applicants should have a degree in Broadcast Journalism or relevant experience with a deep appreciation for ethical storytelling.
KULR 8 MMJ`s have daily opportunities to be live. If you want to be innovative, creative and make sure your stories have a ``Right Now`` feeling, then you might be that perfect fit.
You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive ``can-do`` attitude and be a part of a team.
Job Description:
- Enterprise and produce quality stories
- General Assignment duties with live opportunities
- Must be able to shoot, write & edit
- Write copy for web and other social media
Qualifications:
- College degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field
- Valid driver’s license
- Clean driving record and liability insurance
- ENPS, or similar newsroom computer experience preferred
- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must
Application Deadline: Position will be open until filled
Applicants should send cover letter, resume and web link to pohnemus@kulr.com. Please include the Job Title ``MMJ Applicant`` in the subject line.
If you are ``old school`` and would like to send a physical DVD with a hard copy resume you may do so.
Attn: News Director
KULR-8 TV
2045 Overland Ave.
Billings, MT
59102.
KULR-8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women, Veterans, and Minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.