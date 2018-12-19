KULR 8 is looking for a good storyteller and a motivated individual. This is an MMJ position. You will be required to shoot, write, and edit your stories daily.
The ideal candidate will strive to enterprise and produce high-quality work. We are looking for creative people who care about finding and presenting compelling stories.
This is an entry-level position, but applicants should have college-level experience shooting, writing, and editing. Applicants should have a degree in Broadcast Journalism or relevant experience with a deep appreciation for ethical storytelling.
KULR 8 MMJ`s have daily opportunities to be live. If you want to be innovative, creative and make sure your stories have a ``Right Now`` feeling, then you might be that perfect fit.
You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive ``can-do`` attitude and be a part of a team.
Job Description:
- Enterprise and produce quality stories
- General Assignment duties with live opportunities
- Must be able to shoot, write & edit
- Write copy for web and other social media
Qualifications:
- College degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field
- Valid driver’s license
- Clean driving record and liability insurance
- ENPS, or similar newsroom computer experience preferred
- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must
Application Deadline: Position will be open until filled
Applicants should send cover letter, resume and web link to pohnemus@kulr.com. Please include the Job Title ``MMJ Applicant`` in the subject line.
If you are ``old school`` and would like to send a physical DVD with a hard copy resume you may do so.
Attn: News Director
KULR-8 TV
2045 Overland Ave.
Billings, MT
59102.
KULR-8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women, Veterans, and Minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.