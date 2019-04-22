Job Description: KULR-8 News, a Cowles Montana Media is looking for a dynamic personality and good storyteller for our general assignment Multi-Media Journalist/Weekend Forecaster position.
This position is ideal for upcoming August graduates or May graduates looking to defer employment until August.
The ideal candidate must be able to shoot their own video as well as work with a photographer.
You must be able to enterprise and produce high-quality work.
We are looking for creative people who care about finding and presenting compelling stories as well as deliver the weather in an exciting way.
Applicants with college experience shooting, writing and editing are preferred.
Applicants should have a degree in Broadcast Journalism/Meteorology or relevant experience.
Duties Also Include:
- Weekend Weather Anchor
- Weekday Reporter
- Energetic presentations of weather
- Enterprise and produce quality stories
- General Assignment duties with live opportunities
- Must be able to shoot, write & edit
- Write copy for web and other social media
Qualifications:
- College degree in Broadcast Journalism, Meteorology or related field
- Valid driver's license
- Clean driving record and liability insurance
- ENPS or similar newsroom computer experience preferred
- BARON Weather system knowledge is a plus
- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must
You can e-mail your resume, and a link to your reel to phil@kulr.com or mail to:
News Director
KULR
2045 Overland Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
KULR-8 is an equal opportunity employer.