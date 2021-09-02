So you want to be a main anchor?
That’s good because you’ll be anchoring A LOT – three local newscasts, one statewide newscast, plus contributing to our non-stop news product daily on our digital platform!
For the last 15 years, this position has been held by a former network reporter.
Now, it could be yours.
KULR-8, the NBC affiliate in Billings, Montana is looking for a strong, seasoned, experienced journalist who can command the desk, mentor a newsroom of young, hungry reporters and producers, take an active role in shaping our newscasts, embrace the ever-growing digital opportunities available to us and be willing to own the big story from time to time, with some good old-fashioned field reporting.
The right person for this job thrives in a collaborative environment and embraces a team mentality.
In addition to your journalistic skills, we expect you to be engaged with and involved in, the communities we serve.
You will be the face of the station, but you’ll also understand and appreciate the contributions of those behind the scenes who play an integral role in getting our daily news product on air.
We are a family-owned company with a personal touch and a vibrant, inclusive culture.
We care about our communities and each other.
We care about solid journalism and hire people who fit our culture of excellence.
We want our news folks to work hard, play hard and reflect the values of our tremendous communities.
If you care to learn more about this opportunity to live, work and recreate in beautiful Big Sky Country - we would certainly love to meet you!
Send your resume, reel, cover letter and references to jeff.hite@khq.com.
Cowles Montana Media Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer, committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace.