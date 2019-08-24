Job Description: If you are a go-getter who loves sports and news and are looking for an opportunity to get hands-on with punching and directing live sports and news productions, KULR-8 wants to hear from you.
KULR-TV has an immediate opening for a sports/newscast director. The ideal candidate is a team leader who holds everyone around him/her accountable at all times. You will be primarily responsible for site survey’s, recruiting, and staffing remote sports productions for KULR-8 under our SWX banner. SWX is our secondary channel where we air locally produced high school and college games including but not limited to football, baseball, basketball, and volleyball. We have a state-of-the-art HD production trailer with a switcher, audio, replay & up to four cameras. The Billings region will produce up to 50 live sports broadcasts a year.
In between SWX remotes, this candidate will also serve as our fill-in newscast director. As part of our production team, our directors also have the opportunity to shoot and edit for sports and news.
This person will be responsible for gathering, organizing, coordinating and execution of all elements involved in the production of newscasts. You must have solid technical skills and some working knowledge of TV production. You must meet all deadlines and work well under pressure. You must possess a positive "can-do" attitude and be a part of a team. We will train the right person.
Duties Also Include:
- Site survey’s, recruiting, & staffing SWX live productions
- Cataloging all remote gear to ensure we have our tools before and after each remote
- Training freelancers in the use and operation of remote equipment
- Directing live sports broadcasts
- Directing newscasts
- Audio operation
- Manage studio camera crew
- Work well with newsroom producers and managers
- Must meet deadlines and work well under stress
Qualifications:
- College degree preferred
- Valid driver's license
- Clean driving record
- ENPS, or similar newsroom computer experience preferred
- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must
You can e-mail your cover letter and resume to pohnemus@kulr.com or mail to:
News Director
KULR
2045 Overland Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
KULR-8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Women, Minorities and Veterans are encouraged to apply.