Cowles Montana Media / KULR TV is looking for an Engineer at our Billings station. Electronics background with an emphasis on broadcast engineering preferred. The successful candidate will have an understanding of RF applications associated with full power transmitters along with FCC requirements. Digital broadcasting and IT experience is also a requirement for this position.
Job Description:
Perform engineering duties associated with day-to-day facility operations. Maintain studio equipment and transmitters. Ability to support and resolve IT issues within the studio environment. An understanding of daily operations of other departments within the facility needed. Occasional evening or weekend work could be required.
Qualifications:
Electronics and IT knowledge preferred. Television broadcast experience preferred but will train. Working knowledge of analog and digital studio equipment. Working knowledge of analog and digital transmitters also a plus. Must have the willingness to up-train with material and courses provided.
Application Deadline: 5/15/ 2022
Send resume and cover letter, noting desired position and referral source, to:
Sam Nishoff at Sam.Nishoff@cowlesmontana.com
KULR-TV is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace.