We're Looking for Interns
Want to work for KULR-8? Here's your chance! We're looking for a few smart, eager interns.
WHAT WE'LL DO FOR YOU:
You'll gain invaluable work and life experience. You'll have the opportunity to get hands-on training as a multimedia journalist, producer, editor, and director. This is extremely valuable in getting your foot in the door to build a resume or portfolio when it comes time to shop for that first job.
WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU:
- A talent for telling stories – in various formats
- Eagerness to learn – We'll teach you to be a better journalist, learn new technologies and build your resume.
- Smarts, good work ethic – We're looking for someone who wants to be the best at all times.
- You're quick on the uptake – Can take direction and go with it, but know when to ask questions
- Extreme multi-tasker – Can handle juggling all kinds of tasks
- Child of the Internet – You should get most of your news online and know how to find news and information in more ways than just Googling.
- Self-motivated – We don't babysit.
- Team player – You should play well with others.
- You like to have fun – Can you tell a joke, laugh and smile?
- You need to be a an enrolled college student in good standing at an accredited institution and you must get college credit for the internship.
WHAT ROLES WE'RE LOOKING FOR:
- Writing experience is a must – We're not expecting you to be a writing master, but some experience in either a newspaper, web site, blog or a journalism class is necessary.
- Versatility – You should be able to adapt to different types of content: hard news, around town news, politics, etc.
- Comfortable with all forms of Social Media.
Brownie Points if you:
- Have a good knowledge of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming
- Have video and photo editing experience
- You're savvy with what's happening around town [trends/hot spots]
WHAT YOU NEED TO DO:
If you think you fit into one of our highly coveted positions, then send in your resume. Also, tell us about yourself, give your availability and examples of your work. Examples are a must! Send to:
KULR-TV
Attn: Phillip Ohnemus, News Director
2045 Overland Ave.
Billings, MT 59102
Or you can email at pohnemus@kulr8.com.
Please title your message "KULR-8 Internship."
KULR-TV is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. It is the policy of KULR-TV to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by law, in all personnel actions.