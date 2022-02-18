Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible, with locally higher amounts near the foothills and mountains. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall will be Sunday night into Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&