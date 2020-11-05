Date Submit: November 5, 2020

Position: Digital Content Creator

Date Available: Summer 2020

Hours: Monday – Friday 2 p.m. – 11 p.m. or as scheduled

KULR-8 in Billings, MT is looking for a creative web/social/digital content creator. Make no mistake, you won’t be building websites, but rather this person needs to have solid news judgment, a creative mind, and established writing skills to produce and distribute news to our viewers through not only our web channel, but through all of KULR and Montana Right Now’s social media platforms. This isn't a position for someone who needs constant direction. This self-starter should be able to tell great stories that engage our audience, build loyalty and encourage repeat traffic.

In the world of web/social we're always on a deadline, which makes for an exciting day of work! In this role, you're a CONTENT HUNTER – plain and simple. There is no down time - even when there's down time. It's a fast-paced environment and we need someone that thrives in those situations. Attention to detail is a must.

Expert knowledge of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat is crucial. Not just “I look at Facebook every day.” We need someone who understands the science behind these platforms. Someone that understands which methods work and which ones don't. Someone who understands the insights.

Writing and CMS experienced also preferred as keeping KULR8.com fresh with new content is a major part of this job. Not sure if you’re a good writer? No problem, there will be a writing test!

Qualifications:

- College degree in English, Broadcast Journalism or related field preferred

- Valid driver’s license

- Clean driving record

- Good attitude and attention to detail is a must

What's in it for you? Working for an innovative company that looks to ensure our team members are always learning and growing. We're a station that isn't bound by the restraints of the giant corporate handcuffs. We're a family-owned company that isn't afraid to try something new. We're always looking for the next big thing and creativity is not only encouraged but expected. Also, free coffee. We have free coffee. Working here is pretty awesome.

If you're pretty awesome and want to be part of our team, send a resume to: Phillip Ohnemus, News Director at: pohnemus@kulr.com

EOE – women and minorities are encouraged to apply. No phone calls please. Position open until filled.