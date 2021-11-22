Lights, camera, action! Let’s get creative!
You are talented. You have an eye for detail. You get excited about the creative process of taking the seed of an idea and growing it into a full-scale, attention-grabbing, impactful television commercial!
From concept to completion, you are involved in every aspect of the project.
You collaborate with our sales team and our advertisers to help grow their business.
If this sounds like you, then you could be the next Creative Services Director at KULR-8 Television!
Our Creative Services Director coordinates projects with clients, generates and pitches commercial ideas, and manages production time and equipment. Being skilled in script writing, video directing, professional camera operation, lighting, audio production, video editing, graphic design, and post-production effects is also required.
In addition to commercial productions, the Creative Services Director may work on additional projects, such as long-format videos, station promotions and client web videos, as well as programming that airs on KULR-8 and our sports and weather channel, SWX.
Must be able to work independently as a solo video producer, while also contributing to the KULR-8 sales team and developing productive relationships with our advertising clients.
Must be able to manage several projects at one time and meet deadlines in a timely manner.
Software use includes skills in Adobe Creative Cloud applications, emphasizing Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, and Media Encoder, along with Microsoft Word and Outlook applications.
Feel free to get creative with your application and send your resume and cover letter to jobs@kulr.com or mail them to: Station Manager, KULR-8 TV, 2045 Overland Avenue, Billings, MT 59102. No phone calls, please.
KULR 8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Cowles Montana Media Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace - women, minorities, and veterans encouraged to apply. Pre-employment background screening is required.