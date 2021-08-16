Cowles Montana Media KULR 8 Television the NBC affiliate in Billings, MT has a rare opportunity for an experienced and motivated sales consultant to develop new clients while managing and servicing the advertising needs of current local businesses within the Billings area. We offer a base salary plus commission. This is a fun and financially rewarding career for the right individual!
All candidates must live within the Billings area and have a current driver's license. Candidates will take a complementary sales assessment to determine their aptitude for selling.
The ideal candidate is creative, smart, resourceful, tenacious, CONFIDENT and driven to help their clients succeed! The successful candidate is a changemaker for businesses that want to be seen, to expand and to elevate their profile within our community. Our next sales consultant believes in the power of combining television and digital advertising to help clients better engage with their customers, by using our powerful platform to deliver their message, service or product to the masses!
Responsibilities
- Create detailed business proposals utilizing our unique mix of television and digital tools to achieve monthly goals and quotas
- A self-starter who manages the entire sales cycle from finding a client to closing the deal
- Unearth new sales opportunities through networking and cold calling and turning them into long term partnerships
- Project confidence as you present products to prospective clients
- Provide professional after-sales support to enhance the customers’ dedication
- Remain in frequent contact with the clients in your responsibility to understand their needs
- Respond to complaints and resolve issues aiming to customer contentment and the preservation of the company’s reputation
- Negotiate agreements and keep records of sales and data
Skills
- Goals driven
- Places the success of their client above any financial remuneration
- Proven experience as an Account Executive, or in other sales/customer service role
- Knowledge of market research, sales and negotiating principles
- Outstanding knowledge of MS Office
- Excellent communication/presentation skills and ability to build relationships
- Organizational and time-management skills
- Has a can-do attitude
- Enthusiastic and passionate about helping local businesses succeed
Job Type: Full-time
To apply please see our job posting on Indeed.
Resumes with a cover letter can also be sent to becky.hillier@cowlesmontana.com or by mail to:
Attn: Station Manager
2045 Overland Ave.
Billings, Montana 59102
KULR 8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls, please. Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer - women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to apply. Pre-employment drug and background screens are required.