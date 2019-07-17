KULR-8 Television is growing and has an opening for an account executive. 

Be a part of our expanding sales team in a superior work environment.

Responsibilities include prospecting for new business, analyzing customer's needs, developing presentations, negotiating business, selling specials and sponsorships, writing broadcast sales and production orders, and providing a high level of customer service as the liaison between the station and the client.

Willingness to work as a team player is a must. Sales experience preferred.  Excellent pay and benefits.

Send resume and cover letter to Frank Abbadessa, General Sales Manager: frank.abbadessa@kulr.com.

KULR-TV is an EOE, women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

