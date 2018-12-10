Cowles Montana Media KULR 8 Television a NBC affiliate in Billings, MT has an opportunity for an experienced motivated sales consultant to develop new business opportunities and manage an existing account list.
This position is responsible for creating and retaining local advertising business for the station, assisting business owners, business managers, and advertising agencies with the marketing of products and services through use of television advertising and digital products.
The ideal candidate will have exceptional relationship building skills, creativity, verbal, and written communication skills, proven sales success, strong integrity and the ability to work independently as well as a strong team player.
Responsibilities:
- Prospect, close, and service new business as well as existing business.
- Create full sales presentations and promotions.
- Work with creative services personnel to create television commercials.
- Maintain thorough knowledge of television programming, audience delivery, and advertising rates.
Requirements:
- Ability to travel within Montana and Wyoming
- Clean driving record
- Solid understanding of digital advertising is a must
- Minimum of five years Advertising/Media Sales experience is required
This is an excellent opportunity for the right person to earn an above average income. Please submit your resume, cover letter to tim.white@cowlesmontana.com. KULR 8 is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
No phone calls, please. Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer - women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to apply. Pre-employment drug and background screens are required.
Tim White
General Sales Manager
2045 Overland Ave.
Billings, Montana
59102
KULR 8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.