WISDOM, Mont. - Students ages 15 to 18 who are interested in a summer job should consider Big Hole National Battlefield for its Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program.

This federal program helps individuals develop a better understanding and appreciation of nature, cultural resources, park maintenance needs, and park interpretation during their participation at the program.

The program is eight-weeks long and runs June 20 through August 11, and applications must be submitted by Monday, May 15. Participants would be working 40 hours per week at $10.00 per hour.

For information and/or an application you can contact Big Hole National Battlefield by phone at (406) 689-3155 or email jimmer_stevenson@nps.gov. YCC applicants must be at least 15 years of age by June 20, but not turn 19 until after August 11.

For more details on registration, you can view the full press release from the Big Hole National Battlefield here.