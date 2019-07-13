23 sent to hospital in Butte due to a carbon monoxide leak

BUTTE- At least 23 people were taken to the hospital, and a hotel was evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak.

The original call happened around seven-thirty Saturday morning at the Quality Inn and Suites. Fire crews were called back multiple times along with Northwest Energy around 2-thirty Saturday afternoon to more calls of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Three men called 911 Saturday morning after they experienced severe symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure, including red skin, vomiting, and loss of motor function.

The men were removed from the room, and the fire department evacuated that wing of the hotel.

The fire department says they went into hazmat operating procedures and located the source of the leak, a boiler in the pool room.

Crews cleared the scene initially around noon on Saturday.

At least 23 people were taken to the hospital, including Lynda Ryan of Idaho. She says she woke up feeling weird, and doctors told her she had elevated levels of CO2 and was placed on oxygen for almost three hours.

Ryan says the Quality Inn has not addressed the incident to her. This is still a developing story, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.