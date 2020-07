BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Police says 15-year-old Savanah McAllister was reported as a runaway on July 25. She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact dispatch at 406-497-1120.