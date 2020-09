BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement are asking for help locating a man.

Brian Weets was last seen wearing jeans, a black coat, black shirt and a hat. He may be carrying a large bag.

Weets is 6'1" and weighs 185 lbs. He has brown hair.

Anyone with information about Weets is asked to call 406-497-1120 so officers can check his welfare.