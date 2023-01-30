BOZEMAN, Mont. - Whole Food Market is set to open its new location in Bozeman on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. located at 2905 W. Main Street.

On opening day, the food retailer mostly known for their wide selection of natural and organic foods, will be hosting a grand opening celebration. This celebration will include a D.J., Whole Foods Market gift cards for the first 250 customers, coffee and hot chocolate and pastries for the shoppers waiting in line prior to opening.

The celebration will begin at 7 a.m. on Feb. 1, doors will open at 9 a.m.

Regular store hours will be 7a.m. to 9 p.m.