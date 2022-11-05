USPS head responds to concerns over absentee ballots in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - We're starting to see some absentee turnout data from across the state come in.

Gallatin County has received 31,000 ballots out of the 63,000 sent out, that rate is lower than other major population centers in the state.

For the last few months, we have been following problems at the post office in Bozeman, those problems have creeped into the elections process.

With just a few days left until election day we spoke with Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, she said things in Gallatin County have improved.

"The numbers are coming in, so we're starting to see quite a bit of return ballots in Gallatin County along with the rest of our state," Jacobsen said.

Both senators Tester and Daines have been upset over this, speaking out on numerous occasions regarding the frustration with the post office and the delivery of mail to rural communities in Montana.

In early July, Senator Tester sent a letter to the the regional overseers of the Montana post offices urging them to consider options that would provide more immediate relief to the community.

"We had some concerned voters, who said they signed up to vote absentee, but there was a delay in the mail. So, we immediately reached out to the postal service and they responded immediately, they hired additional postal workers and we're grateful for that. We're really grateful for all hands-on deck to correct the situation,” Jacobsen said. “They're prioritizing the delivery of all mail related to the elections. Again, if anyone is concerned they didn't get a ballot, just go to an election office in Gallatin County, just go directly to the election office they are there to serve you and help you get your ballot"

Senator Daines received a letter from the Postmaster General DeJoy regarding the situation, early in October, the senator sent a letter to the postmaster requesting his attention and resolving the problem.

The letter reads-

November 3, 2022

Dear Senator Daines:

This responds to your October 20 and 31 letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, regarding mail delivery service in Bozeman, Montana. I understand your interest in ensuring your constituents can rely on timely, accurate, and efficient delivery of their mail.

You can be assured that it is the goal of the U.S. Postal Service to provide high-quality, reliable service. As you may be aware, Bozeman is currently experiencing staffing issues with nearly 25 carrier vacancies. There are approximately three delivery routes that are two to three days behind on delivery.

In response to the staffing challenges, the Postal Service has participated in job fairs at Montana State University, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, and most recently sent job information to the Montana National Guard.

Additional hiring and onboarding personnel are being domiciled in Bozeman through election and peak season to increase staffing. In the interim, to minimize impact, routes are being rotated whenever possible so that affected customers do not go consecutive days without delivery.

If a route is not staffed and cannot be delivered, all medicine and Political and Election Mail is being prioritized and delivered. In addition, offices are sharing resources and personnel. Carriers are being loaned from nearby offices to help deliver the mail in Bozeman, with carrier volunteers from Idaho and Oregon also being sent in to assist. Our carriers are putting in overtime, some working more than 60 hours a week, to meet the needs of the service. As it relates to Political and Election Mail, there are no ballot delays in Bozeman. All employees have been told to prioritize Election Mail and ballots above all other mail and not to keep a ballot in a facility overnight.

Postmaster General DeJoy has authorized extra transportation resources, extra delivery and collection trips, and the use of overtime as needed, to ensure the timely delivery of Election Mail. Despite the present challenges, our dedicated employees are working around the clock to alleviate delays and deliver mail as expeditiously as possible. Please know that we understand the extent to which our customers rely upon us, and that we remain committed to our mission of providing high-quality, reliable service.

Here are the key takeaways from the letter.

*The postmaster cannot find enough employees and has been recruiting actively for the Bozeman office

*Election mail and prescriptions are being prioritized

*Carriers are on loan from nearby offices in Oregon and Idaho to assist Bozeman

“It’s good to hear from the USPS that mail such as ballots and prescriptions are being prioritized throughout Gallatin County despite the disruptions in service, and I’m thankful for the USPS employees working hard to make up for worker shortages. However, I still have concerns with ballot delays. I will continue to stay in close contact with Postmaster General DeJoy until the issues at the Bozeman post office have been resolved,” Senator Daines said to Nonstop Locals Bradley Warren via email.

As for turn out state wide, the Secretary of State says she’s pleased with the progress her office is currently observing.

"Voter turnout is looking really good. We've got new updated numbers on our website every day. I want to say about 250,000 returns so far, and the numbers keep going up, so voter turnout is really good and we hope we have a great turnout,” Jacobsen said, “As you know, we have two U.S. Congressional candidates on the ballot this year, so that's exciting. Montana picked up an extra seat, so hopefully that encourages voters to get out and vote for the new seat."