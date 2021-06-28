LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a train killed two people and started a small fire in Park County Sunday around 9 p.m.

According to a Facebook post by spokesperson for the Park County Rural Fire Department Danielle Babcox, the crash happened at the mile-marker 350 exit on I-90 near the ranch access with the big pullout a few miles west of Springdale.

According to a fatality report from Montana Highway Patrol, two people were killed in the crash. MHP said the semi did not stop at a stop sign at the railroad crossing and was hit by the train on the driver's side near the back of the cab.

MHP said the power unit started on fire.

According to Babcox, the train stopped several hundred yards away from where the crash happened at the railroad crossing.

The train cab immediately started on fire during the crash and also started several small grassfires, according to Babcox.

Crews extinguished the less than 5-acre sized fire, but had to fight the fire from one side of the tracks and run the hoses underneath the train, because it was blocking the access road.

One of the victims who was killed was the 23-year-old male driver, and the passenger has not been identified, according to MHP. Both were dead on arrival.

The crash remains under investigation.