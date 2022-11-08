Semi spin-out causing blockage, reduced lanes I-90 WB between Bozeman and Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A semi-truck spun out on I-90 between Bozeman and Livingston causing a blockage and reduced lanes westbound Tuesday morning.
The crash is located 2.25-miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322.
The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the following about I-90 road conditions 9-miles east of Bozeman over Bozeman pass to Livingston:
- from 1 mile east of Jackson Creek-Exit 319 to 1 mile east of Hopper-Exit 324 - snow and ice;
- from 1 mile east of Hopper-Exit 324 to 1 mile east of Junction Interstate 90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 - blowing snow and snow and ice;
- from 1 mile east of Junction Interstate 90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 to Junction US 89 South-Livingston-Exit 333 - blowing snow and snow and ice.