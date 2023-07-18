Park County, WY – A climber died after being injured and stranded in the area of Gardner Headwall on Beartooth Highway Friday, July 14.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division received a call about the climber on July 14 at 2:13 PM. Multiple agencies in both Montana and Wyoming were dispatched to the scene in order to reach him quickly.

He was approximately 400 feet from the headwall and had already succumbed to his injuries before the crews arrived after working diligently and professionally to reach him.

The climber was identified as 32-year-old Andrew Evans from Red Lodge. He was also a member of the Carbon County Search and Rescue, according to a release by the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

The climber, who was wearing a protective helmet, was reported to have been struck by falling rocks on his head, causing his life-ending injuries.

Park County Search Rescue and Carbon County SAR pivoted from a life saving mission to one of recovery.

The PCSAR Incident Command attempted to find an available helicopter to transport Evans, but there were none available for a recovery flight until the next morning.

A ground team was sent in to transport Evans out via a rope/haul system. He was carried to the parking lot area. Park County Coroner Cody Gortmaker advised the cause of death was from blunt force head trauma.