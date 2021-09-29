BILLINGS, Mont. - Search and rescue personnel was called out with the Billings Clinic MedFlight to help find a hunter lost in the backcountry.

The Bozeman hunter called emergency services on Sept. 24 after becoming lost near Portal Creek in Gallatin County.

According to Billings Clinic, the hunter stayed where he was and checked in with emergency services via cellphone as search and rescue personnel along with Billings Clinic MedFlight were sent to find him.

Billings Clinic MedFlight helped by flying over the area to determine the hunter’s exact location.

The man was spotted at dusk and the MedFlight crew decided to land nearby safely.

Crews were able to fly the man out to a nearby Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy for further assistance.

Billings Clinic says that since the first flight on July 15, 2021, its MedFlight air ambulance team has responded quickly to patients who may be in critical condition across Gallatin County and southwest Montana, when time and speed are of the essence.

The team includes 14 members who have extensive training centered around intensive and emergency care and trauma skills practiced at Billings Clinic.

Billings Clinic MedFlight Operations Manager, Ted Galbraith, says the service provides a quick response and access to patients, like the lost hunter, who may need critical care in the backcountry.

"Having the ability to fly into the backcountry to help locate and assist lost or injured outdoor enthusiasts and hunters, whether day or night, is just one of the services that we are proud to be able to provide this wonderful community that we serve," said Galbraith.