School board to vote to move classes off-site at Sleeping Giant Middle School, Park High School

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - School board members will vote Tuesday to move Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park High School to remote learning after a surge in COVID-19 cases among staff and students in the last week.

In a COVID-19 update from Livingston Public Schools, there are 84 absences at SGMS and 22 at PHS as of Monday, Oct. 11.

School board members will hold a meeting Tuesday to vote to move classes to remote learning at PHS and SGMS, grades sixth through twelfth, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 13 through Wednesday, Oct. 20.

School will continue in-person at Washington School, B A Winans School and East Side School as case numbers remain small kindergarten through fifth grade.

School athletic teams that are not in quarantine may resume practice and compete.

LPS said students will receive communication in preparation to check-out equipment to maybe bring materials and supplies home.

Students and parents impacted by the remote classes may pick up free meals at the following locations beginning Wednesday:

Washington School from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Park High School front oval from 11:10 to 11:45

LPS said staff will hand out meals from the Farm to School van. One person is allowed to pick up meals for multiple students.

A letter was sent to parents and regular updates have been sent out since the first of October explaining the COVID situation.

OCT 1- 2 SGMS students have tested positive OCT 8- 7 SGMS students have tested positive

OCT 11- 12 SGMS students and staff have tested positive

OCT 11- Free rapid testing is available at the Fairgrounds Monday for students

OCT 11- nearly 100 absences, 84 at SGMS and 22 at PHS.

Just in Park County: COVID cases have gone up a 163% over the past 7 days.

In an a letter sent out to parents, students we're told that they can start getting tested for free at the fairgrounds.

Letter to parents:

We are seeing a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases at SGMS and PHS. Please be considerate of our entire school community by keeping your student home if they are exhibiting cold symptoms and get a Covid test. Free, rapid testing is available at the Fairgrounds Monday - Friday from 9 am- 1pm. If they receive a negative Covid test, they may return to school but we ask that they wear a mask until their symptoms are gone. (We have actually asked everyone to wear a mask all the time.) Students and families have many important events (games, performances, trips, surgeries, etc.) and we want to keep everyone healthy so as not to jeopardize those things. Thank you for taking responsibility to keep our school open and healthy.