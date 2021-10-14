Red Cross seeks donors amid drastic blood shortage

MONTANA - The American Red Cross is continuing to experience a blood shortage with its supply dropping to its lowest post-summer level in six years.

While notices from Red Cross about low supply come out regularly, this one is different.

Right now it's reporting having an average of a half day supply of some types, like type O. Typically, the organization keeps about five days worth.

That means if there's an emergency of some sort, like a major car accident, there's a chance there might not be enough blood.

Blood supply usually rebounds in fall, after the summer months when donations drop because of traveling and other activities.

Right now, the Red Cross is facing its lowest donor turnout of the year.

To make up for the shortage, it needs to collect 10,000 donations each week for a month.

"We're really trying to just talk about how important blood is to cancer patients, accident victims, people going through surgery and expecting moms," Matt Ochsner, Montana and Idaho Red Cross communication director, said. "There are so many Montanans out there everyday that really count on this blood."

Despite COVID-19 creating challenges in organizing blood drives, the Red Cross is still keeping pace and holding 2,000 blood drives across the state throughout the year.

There are also incentives, like gift cards, for people who donate.

As for COVID-19 vaccinations, people can donate with or without the vaccine. If vaccinated, the Red Cross asks donors to come prepared knowing which vaccine they received.

Below is a list of upcoming blood drives in western Montana:

Belgrade

10/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Go Fast Campers, 54 Bullrush Ave. Suite B

10/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Shift Church, 119 S. Broadway

Big Sky

10/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Big Sky Resort

Charlo

10/20/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charlo High School, 405 1st Ave. W.

Dillon

10/25/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 93 State Highway 91 S.

10/26/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Barrett Hospital & HealthCare, 600 State Highway 91 S.

Gallatin Gateway

10/18/2021: Noon - 5:45 p.m., Gateway Community Center, 145 Mill St.

Kalispell

10/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 North Meridian Road

10/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Flathead County Health Department, 1035 1st Ave. W.

Libby

10/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 114 West 2nd St.

Marion

10/28/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marion Community Hall, 180 Gopher Lane

Polson

10/27/2021: Noon - 5 p.m., Kwa Taq Nuk Resort, 49708 U.S. Highway 93

Ronan

10/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Franklin Street and 4th Avenue East

Missoula

10/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive Sponsored by TrailWest Bank, 2401 N. Reserve St. Ste. 6-7

10/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Montana The James E. Todd Center, 32 Campus Drive

10/28/2021: Noon - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Missoula Stake, 3201 Bancroft St.

10/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness, 5000 Blue Mountain Road

Thompson Falls

10/19/2021: Noon - 5:30 p.m., St. William Catholic Church, 416 Preston Ave.

Townsend

10/25/2021: Noon - 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 No. Cedar

Victor