BOZEMAN- Police in Bozeman are responding to shots fired at Bar IX.

Deputy Police Chief Jim Veltkamp tells Wake Up Montana two people are currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently no one is in custody and Police are working leads.

Police believe everyone involved in the incident knew each other and that there was a prior altercation.

Roads around City Hall currently remain closed. Police estimate Mendenhall will be closed for the foreseeable as they conduct their investigation.

Hawthorne Elementary will not be affected by this incident and will remain on its original schedule Thursday.