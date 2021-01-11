Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting 50 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Wyoming and central, south central and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds could make travel difficult along Interstate 90 and 94, and US highways 12, 87 and 212. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected to occur Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings