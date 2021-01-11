LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Park County is asking their residents to complete a survey to help them get ready to vaccinate everyone who qualifies in the 1B COVID-19 vaccination category.
According to a release from Park County, Montana made alterations to groups qualifying for the 1B category of COVID-19 vaccinations. Category 1B now qualifies those who are 70-years-old or older with certain underlying conditions.
Montana moved essential workers, which include teachers, first responders and grocery store employees, to the 1C category.
Park County said they are anticipating the 1B vaccination round to begin in the weeks ahead.