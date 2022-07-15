LIVINGSTON, MT- Montana is open, but what does that mean?

Ever since the flooding ripped through the region many outside the region have believed that Montana and Yellowstone and certain parts of Wyoming are closed.

That's not the case.

So, Montana is open, but where are the tourists? We went one on one with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte as he traveled Paradise Valley and heard firsthand from businesses that say— please come.

“There is a misperception,” Governor Greg Gianforte said in a one-on-one with Bradley Warren, “they saw the pictures on TV with that single house falling into the river, the reality is the roads are open.”

As of last check, according to Yellowstone National Park, 93% of roadways had reopened. With that said the North Entrance is still closed.

And the struggling businesses in Paradise Valley are working day in and day out to change that perception as their livelihoods depend on it.

One element of this flood that has been so affected are the businesses that depend on the water for their yearly income.

For example, fishing guides, boat tours, float trip companies, and on a more localized level, the hotels, restaurants, and small businesses that support those entities a tourist can come.

The trip started at Yellowstone Angler where the owner of the store explained that not only is he running guides but hes selling gear, the gear purchases at the store help keep the lights on and thast dropped.

So after a purchase of sunglasses and Croakies, it was time to hit the water.

Eric Adams who is a flyfishing guide took Governor Gianforte and our Bradley Warren on a fishing trip to explain the uphill battles his business is currently facing.

According to Adams, for most guides in the valley, and there were several, this has been at least a $30,000 hit financially per person.

The guides have close to about three months a year to generate all of their money to survive in the winter.

Adams explained that many guides have second jobs that also support the tourism industry in the winter.

“It's an actual measurable percentage of an annual income,” Adams said, “this made COVID look like practice.”

The guide's work doesn't just start and stop at the river. Adams explained that on a financial level guides are purchasing lunches for guests, gear, and hotel rooms, and all of those add-ons are additional financial hits for the Paradise Valley economy.

Governor Gianforte also met a small wooden boat tour guide who it's currently facing the same struggles.

Julie Walker who owns Yellowstone Wood Boat Tours says— yes her business was hit hard but it's the support businesses that make her tours look so glamorous that are taking an even bigger hit.

Ranchman Charcuterie owned by Ashley Griffin not only supplies catered lunches for fishing guides and boat tours, but for vacation rental properties as well.

With tourists not coming there's been a dip in the need for her products, with her boards and food being sourced partially in Montana that's also affecting that element of the economy as well.

You don't have to go far to find someone who has been affected in Park County, mother nature did not discriminate.

“Mother nature is going to do what mother nature is going to do,” Pam Libbey the owner of Yellowstone Edge RV Park said.

Libbey and her husband Chan, have ran the RV park for 20 years, they are multi-generational Montanans and graduated from Montana State University and dreamed of having a life in the state that they loved.

As of late, it's been hit after hit for them, they are fearful that if reservations don't start rolling back in they might have to return to retail in construction work.

They say they have received close to 1000 cancellations since the flood.

The Libbey’s told Governor Gianforte that they're down close to 50% of what they would normally see this time of year.

With that said, they explained that the internal message marketing to Montanans to come to Paradise Valley is working.

The Libbey’s told the Governor that they are seeing reservations currently being made from people in Billings and Bozeman, which is serving as a lifeline for their business.

It's not just people like the Libbeys at the park who are dependent on that tourism, as a small business the Libbeys employ people like Lisa Hays.

Hays has worked for 10 summers at the park. She brings her accounting experience as a former employee of the San Antonio Spurs, she is a full-time RV’er from Texas and spends her winters in Tucson.

Without the tourists, Hays is also out considerably.

“The fix-all number is in the tens of millions of dollars,” Gavin Clark with the Park County Community Foundation said, “and that's not even counting the economic struggles the area is going to be going through.”

Clark said $1 million came in days after the flooding, but more will be needed.

In total, per the foundation we know 270 people have a plied for aid totaling $7 million.

Clark believes that people are being conservative with their asks and that the damage far exceeds the $7 million requested.

“The Montana spirit is to be humble and I have a feeling people are not asking for what they need,” Clark said.

Essentially every business from Livingston down to Gardiner has been affected, and really on all spectrums of business.

The owner of Emigrant Outpost in Pray, MT, Chuck Tanner said he's keeping all of his employees on despite not having any customers.

Tanner explained that his numbers are down significantly, he's having next to no lunch rush, and certain products aren't available to him anymore because trucks aren't running into the park with product so he's also had to change his menu.

While Governor Gianforte was having lunch at the Emigrant Outpost, Tanner took those concerns to the governor.

The Governor explained that there are a few avenues currently available for people in need:

-$5 million was set aside to operate as grants for those affected, to be eligible for that money your business must be in a county that declared a major disaster declaration.

-Up to $25,000 is available per business from the pool of $5 million,

-Additional grants for set-aside and awarded to local tourism boards to market Paradise Valley and Red Lodge to Montanans.

-$1 million was put into marketing the state, across the country as a tourist destination.

Governor Gianforte told Tanner that Grant money is still available and at the application process is still open, going on to say that every business across the region affected should submit.

RIGHT NOW: I’m going fishing with @GovGianforte today.We will be talking with fishing guides and local businesses who have been affected by the floods and the lack of tourism into the region following the closure of the park.Follow along here for more. #Mtpol #Mtnews pic.twitter.com/9rCEdttxxw — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) July 13, 2022

Previous Coverage-

According to a study from the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition, just in Park County, three-out-of-five jobs are created by $236.9 million in tourism dollars added to the economy annually.

Some like Billings Councilwoman Kendra Shaw are saying tourists into the area or not what’s needed.

Saying on Twitter she does not support the notion from the governor that people traveling there will be helpful, saying Montana needs a statewide economic recovery plan, not tourists.

The Governor responded to that in an interview with Bradley Warren saying that businesses in the area say otherwise.

You can watch the full interview here.

State House and Senate Democrats think the way to provide that support is via the $93.3 million on hand already dedicated to small businesses from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The House Minority Leader Kim Abbott and the Senate Minority leader Senate Jill Cohenour support using funds that have been allocated to the state as grants for those affected by the flooding.

"So we're looking at that," the governor said.

You can read and watch that here.