Montana needs help, some point to leftover ARPA funds as the answer

HELENA, MONTANA- The last week in Montana has been anyone’s dream for this summer. This summer was supposed to be a big one, the summer of recovery following a large fire in Gardiner, COVID, and a drop in tourism.

The flooding has made access to certain towns impossible, and with the flood water, came destruction and the loss of a massive amount of money.

According to a study from the Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition, just in Park County, three-out-of-five jobs are created by $236.9 million in tourism dollars added to the economy annually.

Right now, there’s a concern about where all that money is going to come from and how people are going to continue to provide for themselves.

“The folks I heard from today in Gardiner have a clear and simple message – Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Let’s support them as they rebuild by bringing them our business this summer.”

Some like Billings Councilwoman Kendra Shaw are saying tourists into the area or not what’s needed.

Saying on Twitter she does not support the notion from the governor that people traveling there will be helpful, saying Montana needs a statewide economic recovery plan, not tourists.

RIGHT NOW: Following the flooding some like @kendrainmontana say more must be done, and it’s not more tourists. She’s calling out state leadership saying we need plan in place to support areas like Red Lodge. pic.twitter.com/ISqzIKPlZQ — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) June 20, 2022

Laurie Bishop the State House representative serving portions of Park County and Livingston, says via email that her district is in crisis.

"Our local economies are heavily reliant on the tourism that the north entrance to Yellowstone Park brings in. It could be a long time before we're totally back to normal, which means our gateway communities are facing an existential crisis,” Bishop said, “We lived through the natural disaster; now we need to prevent an economic disaster from following on its heels."

The governor says resources and recovery are his top priority.

“We will continue our commitment to reopen the park as soon as possible, and the state will provide support, however, we can, to get it reopened,” Gov. Gianforte said via press release.

State House and Senate Democrats think the way to provide that support is via the $93.3 million on hand already dedicated to small businesses from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we have the resources we need to support small businesses and workers in Yellowstone gateway communities," Bishop said, "We need to get those resources out the door now to help our friends and neighbors save their livelihoods."

The House Minority Leader Kim Abbott and the Senate Minority leader Senate Jill Cohenour support using funds that have been allocated to the state as grants for those affected by the flooding.

"So we're looking at that," The governor said to Wake Up Montana, "I think it's a reasonable use of some of those funds. I don't have appropriations authority by myself, but the Legislature in their wisdom, delegated that appropriations authority to our commissions, the ARPA commissions at the state level. So that meeting is occurring here shortly. We've got to get relief to people so they can put their lives back together."

On a federal level in previous interviews with Wake Up Montana, both Senator John Tester and Senator Steve Daines spoke in favor of COVID-style funding, grants, and loans, being made available for small businesses hit by flooding.

RIGHT NOW: I just got off the phone with @SteveDaines and we spoke about available options for our gateway communities as the recovery process starts. #Mtpol #Mtnews pic.twitter.com/Ijek2hvB3Q — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) June 18, 2022

RIGHT NOW: I just interviewed @SenatorTester he is in the car on the way to Red Lodge telling me he plans to go to Livingston today as well. (Part 1/2) #Mtpol pic.twitter.com/xN1TLkMmit — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) June 17, 2022

Both senators did not speak directly to the ARPA funding available at the state level but alluded that on a federal level, it would have their support.

“I spent the first part of the day with Governor Gianforte and he's looking at all options available,” Senator Steve Daines said regarding ARPA funding, “he’s looking at options from both state government and federal government, we have teams working right now to look what we can do for funding first for infrastructure.”

The senator said that he spoke directly with business owners who tell them they do not want loans and more debt but grants.

“They are looking for grants... they are bouncing off a tough couple of seasons because of COVID,” Daines said.

Senator John Tester said in an interview as he drove to Red Lodge to survey the damage he outright supported loans being made available at a federal level and supported the idea of working to implement legislation in Congress on the half the people of Montana.

“We dedicated this ARPA funding to help Montana businesses get back on their feet after these tough past two years,” The letter reads, “With reports indicating that Yellowstone National Park will be closed for some time–and that the northern entrance likely will not reopen at all this summer–we can think of no better place to direct ARPA investments towards than the folks who rely on the Park for their livelihoods.”

So how could this work?

It’s quite simple.

The commission meetings are called by the chair. The governor said this morning, and he is supportive of the ARPA Economic Transformation and Stabilization and Workforce Development Commission exploring options.

The chair of the commission must first call a meeting, and then the commission would have to vote to release and reallocate the funds.

Now with that said this funding has previously been allocated for business innovation, which is why it would require a vote.

But the question here becomes can COVID funding be used for something like this?

According to Democrats, the answer is yes.

The federal legislation establishing ARPA explicitly allows states to use their funding to assist small businesses, nonprofits, and “impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality” to address negative economic impacts due to COIVD.

As this year was supposed to be the big recovery year from COVID, Democrats believe this justifies the allocation and spending.

In an exclusive sit down with Wake Up Montana this morning the governor said he was open to the idea.