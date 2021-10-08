LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A man was killed in a car crash in Park County near Livingston Thursday at 5:36 p.m.

The fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol said the vehicle was going too fast for the muddy road conditions on Swingley Road.

As the vehicle approached a right curve, it lost control, slid off the left side of the road and crashed into a fence.

MHP said the vehicle rolled multiple times down a steep embankment. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead on arrival. He was 42 years old and was from Libby, Montana. MHP said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Speed is a considered factor in the crash.