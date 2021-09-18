Lost hikers rescued near Bear Canyon

BOZEMAN, Mont. - According to a Facebook post, on Sept. 16 Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a from a hiker who was separated from two other group members while hiking.

The group planned to hike in a loop from Bear Canyon. However, along they way they veered off track and became lost.

When they realized they miss stepped one hiker walked ahead to find cell phone service and called Gallatin County dispatch.

GCSSR volunteers were deployed on ATVs and a helicopter was deployed from Billings Clinic to look for the hikers.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind hikers to always back extra food and water, along with a fully charged cellphone, when going hiking for the day.

The hikers were located with no injuries.