John Mayer to play Born and Raised,” album in its entirety for the first time at charity event in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, MT- The world famous John Mayer is making headlines again—he’ll be doing another show this weekend at the Pine Creek.

All of the funds raised will go to support the Park County Community Foundation that is working to help flood victims.

$1 million came in days after the flooding from all over the country, but funds are still needed.

270 people have applied for aid totaling $7 million from the Park County Community Foundation, which is why events like this is so important right now to support the rebuilding efforts.

Mayer posted on Facebook this Sunday, 8 p.m. he will be playing the “Born and Raised,” album in its entirety for the first time ever at Pine Creek Lodge. All proceeds will go to local area flood relief.

You can buy tickets here.